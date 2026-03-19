Tourism businesses from across Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) will come together this week for a sector summit focused on the future of tourism in the area.
The Tourism in Bannau Brycheiniog Summit – A Shared Future, hosted by Brecon Beacons Tourism in partnership with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, will take place at The Angel Hotel, on Thursday, March 26.
The half-day event, which forms part of Brecon Beacons Tourism’s 20th anniversary year, aims to give businesses an opportunity to better understand changes affecting the visitor economy while exploring future opportunities and strengthening links across the sector.
Speakers include representatives from Visit Wales, Beicio Cymru and BBNPA, alongside business specialists working across the UK and Europe.
The summit will also feature contributions from Catherine Mealing-Jones, Chief Executive of BBNPA, who will outline priorities for the destination and the role of partnership working in supporting sustainable tourism.
Steve Hughson, Chair of the Mid Wales Tourism Forum, will provide a wider perspective on the tourism landscape across Wales and chair a discussion session bringing together key themes from the day.
Other speakers include Ffion James of Beicio Cymru and Rhidian Jones of Visit Wales, who will discuss future opportunities linked to cycling tourism and major events, while Ed Maughan of GroupAccommodation.com will share insight into booking trends affecting accommodation providers.
Dafydd Wyn Morgan of Serydda will highlight the growing interest in astro tourism linked to the area’s International Dark Sky Reserve status, while Alan Bowring of BBNPA will explore how businesses can engage with the Fforest Fawr UNESCO Global Geopark.
Julie Bell of Brecon Beacons Tourism said:“Tourism continues to play an important role in the economy of Bannau Brycheiniog and surrounding communities. This Summit is about giving businesses the opportunity to step back from day-to-day pressures and better understand what is changing across the sector.
“We wanted to create something practical and relevant, bringing together different perspectives to help businesses see both the challenges and the opportunities ahead.”
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