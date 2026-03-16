“Prior to the Welsh rally, I spent three weeks in Maesteg with John, his wife Susan and their in-laws. When you jump into the deep end of the pool, that's when the steep learning curve starts! Everything was new to me and I felt like driving in the left-hand lane of life all the time; slightly uncertain of myself but fascinated by everything I experienced and saw. The challenge was there from language and lack of showers to Welsh food and sheep whose hill-side legs were shorter... I recall all that with nostalgia and lot of warmth because that's how I was treated by John's family.”