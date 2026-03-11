REFORM Senedd Member for South Wales East, Laura Anne Jones MS, has warned that small local abattoirs across Wales are under serious threat and has called for urgent action to support them, given their vital role in local supply chains and rural economies.
The number of abattoirs operating in Wales has fallen sharply over recent decades, dropping from 43 to just 15. This leaves farmers with fewer local facilities and forces many to transport livestock much further distances for slaughter, increasing costs and raising concerns around animal welfare.
During her visit to a local abattoir, Ms Jones heard concerns about rising energy bills, regulatory pressures and increasing operational costs, which operators say are making it harder for small facilities to survive.
The regional MS was also alerted to the growing difficulty of sourcing locally produced meat, particularly pork. Ms Jones was told that a large share of pork sold in Wales is now imported from countries such as Poland and China.
Ms Jones said, “Small local abattoirs are a vital part of our rural economy and farming supply chain, but they are being squeezed from every direction.
“When these facilities disappear, farmers are forced to transport livestock much further distances, increasing costs, affecting animal welfare and weakening local food supply chains.
“I also heard real concern about how difficult it is becoming to source locally produced meat. If we allow the infrastructure that supports our farmers to disappear, we will only become more reliant on imported food.
“That is why Reform has already announced that, when in government in Wales, we would reduce regulatory costs for small abattoirs. We want to work with the sector and support local food production, not regulate small rural businesses out of existence.
“If we want a sustainable future for Welsh farming and food production, we must properly examine the pressures facing this sector. We want Welsh food to be produced and processed locally wherever possible.
“Wales has some of the best produce in the world. We should be supporting it at every step from field to fork.”
