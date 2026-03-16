A woman from Llangattock has completed a challenge to help her train for next month’s Brighton Marathon with an unconventional way of raising vital awareness of the impact dementia has on family life.
Ebonie Price spent twelve hours running loops of the village near Crickhowell on Saturday afternoon (March 14) with friends and family joining her at various stages of the day. She is raising money for the charity, Dementia UK, after specialist nurses support(ed) her grandparents through their diagnosis.
Sadly, Ebonie’s nan, Rosie, passed away at the end of last year which makes her latest bid to raise important funds and awareness for the cause even more personal.
The idea of running from 7am to 7pm on the weekend wouldn’t fill most people with the excitement she felt when The Chronicle joined her at the halfway stage, but Ebonie was in high spirits about the challenge she had set.
“I feel great,” she said.
“That is such a weird thing to say considering I have been running for just over six hours but I feel great. The sun is out, it’s a great day. Everything has been amazing so far.”
“Both my nan and my gramps were diagnosed with dementia, and I have run for Dementia UK before at the Manchester Marathon last year. Nan was so pleased and proud of that.”
“I love running because I can look back and say I have achieved that goal, so I like using the sport to help support such a good cause. Anything I can do to bring any awareness to families who are affected by dementia, who may not know of different things that might be helpful for them, I will. I think the charity is absolutely amazing.”
Everything about the occasion felt important for the family as Ebonie continued to run loops around the village on a sunny afternoon.
The route she had chosen was one she still walks with her grandfather every day. The backdrop of the stunning Powys countryside was merely an added bonus and a far cry from the streets of Brighton, where Ebonie will be lacing up to tackle another 26.2 miles in aid of Dementia UK.
Support came in all forms throughout the day as a very confused postman finally came to the end of his round, while others stepped outdoors that day while others made sure Ebonie wasn’t running along by pounding the lanes of Llangattock alongside her.
“I wanted to do something really different which would get people wondering what I am doing and bring the conversation with me, that part is just as important as the running itself,” she said.
“The route itself is really special and I knew that’s what I wanted to do. But I thought I could do it for twelve hours just as a bit of a challenge!”
Ebonie has already smashed her fundraising target of £1,000 via her online page and hasn’t even finished her training yet. But Gramps was there to greet her at her own finish line as darkness fell on Saturday night.
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