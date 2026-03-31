A charity based in Abergavenny has reached the halfway mark on its mission to plant a million trees in South East Wales.
Stump Up for Trees, based on Nevill Street, has officially planted half a million trees in rural landscapes across the region by working with local volunteers, farmers and stakeholders.
The 500,000 native broadleaved trees have been planted in a timeframe of just five years, contributing to local efforts to offset the impact of climate change and enhance biodiversity within the Brecon Beacons and surrounding rural areas.
“What started with a conversation in a local pub with my neighbour has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined,” said Rob Penn, author and co-founder of Stump Up for Trees.
“Reaching this milestone is a display of the power of the people when they come together - but it’s also just the beginning.”
The trees start out as saplings at the charity’s community nursery in the Black Mountains and are monitored and maintained extensively while they grow to become more established. They are only planted in the natural environment when they are considered strong enough by the team.
By doing this, the dedicated team not only ensures that more trees are planted where they are need most. Being able to observe the saplings until they grow to be stronger gives the trees a better chance of thriving later in their life.
Trees have been planted on over 250 farms and small holdings to date, with landowners and volunteers collaborating to give the trees the space they need to grow and nourish the natural environment.
“Working with the farming community is in our DNA,” said Dr Keith Powell, who is a sixth generation farmer and co-founder of the charity.
“Everything we do is about supporting farmers to integrate trees in ways that strengthen both the environment and agricultural productivity. Reaching half a million trees shows what’s possible when farmers are part of the solution to the climate and biodiversity crises.”
Working in partnership with Welsh farmers and communities of local volunteers, as well as stakeholder organisations and businesses that share their mission. The charity is transforming marginal agricultural and poor ecological ground into thriving, carefully designed treescapes that deliver lasting environmental and economic benefits.
From upland farms to lowland river valleys, these new woodlands, hedgerows, shelter belts and areas of wood pasture are already creating vital biodiversity corridors.
They improve habitats for wildlife and contribute to catchment-scale natural flood management. At the same time, they are helping to sequester carbon, improve soil health, and enhance water and air quality.
Dr Jenny Knight, General Manager, said, “This milestone belongs to our volunteers and our farmers.”
“It shows that local, community-driven action can deliver real, measurable impact. Half a million trees is not just a number—it represents habitats restored, flood risks reduced and a more resilient landscape for the future.”
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