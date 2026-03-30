An Abergavenny charity established by a local mum has secured the support of one of the town’s largest care homes to support its work.
Ready Steady Go was set up by Tracy Rowland in 2018 after her son, Coby, was diagnosed with autism and began to find every day life increasingly difficult.
It now supports over 80 children with autism, running weekly activities-based sessions within Monmouthshire which includes after-school clubs, youth sessions and holiday activities.
Now, the Foxhunters Care Community in Llanfoist has chosen Ready Steady Go as its charity for 2026 and its first fundraiser will be held this week, on Good Friday.
“We started running sessions in 2024 and this is the first local business to chose us as their charity of the year,” Tracy said.
“We couldn’t be more grateful to the residents and staff at Foxhunters. Support like this means so much to us as its a real vote of confidence in the work we do and truly helps us feel part of the community.”
Each year, Foxhunters chooses a charity to support and the Home Director, Leah Mort, suggested Ready Steady Go because her niece is autistic and receives support from the charity.
The final decision on the beneficiary of the year’s fundraising lies with the residents themselves, and opted to show their support for Ready Steady Go and recently met the founder of the charity for the first time.
“The charity has been amazing with my niece and supported her mum too, so it is a charity very close to my heart,” said Leah.
“Ultimately, it was up to the ladies and gentlemen at Foxhunters to choose but after hearing about Ready Steady Go’s work, they were unanimous in selecting the charity and now we are focused on raising as much money as possible for them during the year.”
The Foxhunters Fayre takes place on Friday April 3rd and starts at 10.30am. There will be life entertainment, stalls, raffle and refreshments.
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