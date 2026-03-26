After nearly four decades supporting farmers and rural businesses across Monmouthshire and the surrounding areas, Neil Smith of FR Ball has announced his retirement.
Reflecting on his 38-year career, Neil said it feels like only yesterday that he first started out with little more than a quote book and a notebook, learning the trade through hands-on experience. “How times have changed,” he noted, recognising the depth of training now given to new brokers entering the profession.
Over the years, Neil has worked closely with generations of farming families, witnessing both the challenges and resilience of the rural community. Among the many events that shaped his career, he recalls the impact of the Foot and Mouth crisis, as well as the increasing extremes of weather seen in more recent years.
“Farming has always been hard,” Neil said. “I do worry about the lack of new people coming into the industry. It’s so important that we give young people the opportunity to be part of something many of us were fortunate to step into.”
Although stepping back from day-to-day work, Neil will remain a familiar face in the community. He plans to continue supporting the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), a charity close to his heart, and expects he’ll still be seen at the market café from time to time, especially on rainy days.
Looking ahead, the business will be in safe hands as Alison and Emily, who many clients will already know from recent meetings and conversations at the market, will be taking over the running of FR Ball.
Neil added, “May I thank everyone for your business over the years, but more importantly for your friendship. It has meant a great deal.”
As he steps into retirement, Neil leaves behind a legacy built on trust, dedication, and strong relationships within the rural community, something that will not be forgotten.
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