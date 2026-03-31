Abergavenny is to get its very own fashion show this April in a bid to support a local charity that makes people’s wishes come true.
As part of an innovative effort to support the charity’s work, they are introducing a fashion show to Abergavenny.
The Ladies Fashion Show and Pop-up Shop will see high street brands retail at up to 70 per cent off and ticket prices include a drink on arrival.
Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start for a price of £8. Those interested should contact Esther Weller on 07745 083628 or email [email protected].
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