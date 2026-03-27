WHAT are you planning for your 90th birthday?
A game of bingo? A gentle meander on the canal to feed the ducks? A couple of shandies and a good book
The possibilities are endless, but what you’re probably not planning is a hike up the Sugar Loaf.
Frank Milner is, and, with an elevation of 596 metres, that’s a lot of hill to walk!
The plucky pensioner told the Chronicle, “I’m an idiot and probably need my head testing, but there are a lot worse ways to go than on top of a mountain. Besides, I’ll have my two good friends Jan Scrivens and Mark Young accompanying me to make sure I don’t do anything stupid.”
It has to be pointed out that Frank, who moved to Abergavenny from Newbridge seven years ago, is not your average 89-year-old.
He hits the gym three times a week and puts in the hard yards on the running and cycling machines.
“I always come back from the gym feeling on top of the world, and I’d recommend it for anyone getting on in life,” explained Frank.
“I’m on daily pills for my cholesterol and blood pressure, but that doesn’t stop me working out every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.”
He added, “I think staying active is the secret to longevity. If you keep your body in shape, the mind tends to stay agile as well.”
Frank was a keen marathon runner in his prime, and last tackled the London Marathon in 1982 under a time of four hours.
He no longer runs but he’s remained a keen walker.
“When I first moved here, I made it my business to tackle all of the surrounding hills,” said Frank. “And although I haven’t climbed any for the last six years, I stay in India for three months a year and I’ve some very good friends out there who always take me on some seriously challenging walks.”
He added, “On the last one I though I was honestly going to die, but it’s amazing if what you achieve if you just concentrate on putting one foot in front of the other and nothing else.”
Frank will be scaling the loaf this Easter Monday. We wish him all the best!
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