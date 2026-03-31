People in Abergavenny were treated to a showcase in diverse culture at The Borough Theatre last week.
The Monmouthshire Cultural Celebration included an AI-inspired dance performance by young people from DanceBlast and hosted the launch of the council’s new cultural strategy for the next decade.
Part of the authority’s ambition is to use the arts as a driver of economic growth and community resilience over the coming uears.
Tracey Thomas, Head of Culture, Community Learning and Events, said: “The launch of our Cultural Strategy is a proud moment for Monmouthshire.”
“It reflects the incredible creativity that exists across our communities and our shared ambition to ensure culture plays a central role in shaping the county’s future; strengthening communities, supporting the local economy and inspiring future generations.”
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