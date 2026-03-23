By the second day the British 5th Army was in full retreat. Field Marshall Haig issued his famous order of the day: “There is no other course open to us but to fight it out. Every position must be held to the last man, there must be no retirement. With our backs to the wall and believing in the justice of our cause each one of us must fight on to the bitter end. The safety of our homes and the freedom of mankind alike depend upon the conduct of each one of us at this critical moment.”