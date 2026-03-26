A man from Abergavenny, who moved to Dubai seven years ago, said it has gone from being one of the safest countries in the world to one where all bets are off.
“It’s not ideal hearing missile blasts 15 minutes down the road, and it’s quite surreal because I never thought I’d live in a country that was under attack. But then again, I never thought I’d live through a pandemic either! ” Explained Brad Williams.
Originally from Underhill Crescent, Brad relocated to Dubai and set up his own corporate services firm after marrying a lady from Brazil who was reluctant to relocate to Abergavenny.
Brad told the Chronicle, “She said Wales was too cold and Brazil was too violent, so after a stint in Australia, we decided to move to Dubai and start a family.”
He added, “When I left Wales, I had three jobs and could barely save £300 per month, but here I have been able to fulfil my potential and really build a strong financial future for my family. My work involves assisting foreign nationals in establishing companies, obtaining visas and bank accounts, and facilitating business operations and relocation to the GCC region.
“I have had a great life being here and always felt it was the safest country in the world and a great place to raise a family.”
That was until Trump attacked Iran, and the Middle East once again became a lot more dangerous than it was this time last year.
“I know you see a lot of stuff on social media and the news about how bad the situation is out here,” explained Brad. “But it could be a lot worse. I would say 95 percent of Dubai is what it used to be, and there’s that five percent of uncertainty, but that’s more than enough to cause a lot of chaos.
“The situation reminds me a lot of COVID. People are working from home, not flying in planes, and tourism is at a standstill. You also get regular alerts on your phone to take cover.
“However, as of yet, people are not so concerned about their physical safety because there’s a greater chance of being struck by lightning than being hit by a missile, but there are a lot of worries about financial security and the future.”
He added, “It’s the fear of the unknown that preys upon people’s minds. Most businesses have had to put any long-term plans or budgeting forecasts on the back burner for now.
“Also, as the region relies heavily on imported goods, there are concerns about how the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will impact their cost and availability.
“We’re also aware how the situation could escalate at any time. A prolonged attack on the infrastructure of the region would be very damaging. The Gulf States have been safe for so long, and they do not want to be engaged in a long term-war.
“There is a business-first attitude out here, but circumstances are out of our hands, and we’re pretty much waiting to see what will happen next.”
Brad added, “Life was good here, and I hope it continues to stay good. I always thought I could kind of retire to Wales in about 10 to 15 years' time, but you never know, if things take a turn for the worse, I might be back in Abergavenny this time next month!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.