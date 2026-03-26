A new dementia-focused day service is set to expand in Abergavenny, offering much-needed support for local families and carers.
Rainbow Care Group Monmouthshire, an activity-based day centre for adults living with dementia, will officially introduce its services to the area with a community open day at Abergavenny Cricket Club on Wednesday, April, 1 from 11am to 2pm.
The open day will give visitors the opportunity to meet the team, explore the service, and take part in a range of activities designed to support cognitive stimulation and social engagement. These include reminiscence sessions, creative arts, games, and gentle movement. All tailored to individuals’ abilities and interests.T
The new Abergavenny venue will offer regular day sessions aimed at promoting independence, confidence, and joy through structured yet flexible activities.
The service is designed to complement existing care provision in the area, helping individuals remain active and engaged for longer.The open day is free to attend and open to carers, families, professionals, and members of the public who are interested in learning more about dementia support in the local community.For more information or to enquire about attending, contact Rainbow Care Group Monmouthshire on 01495 828580.
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