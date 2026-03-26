Monmouthshire D-Day veteran Mel Hughes has celebrated his 101st birthday last week, with a visit from Catherine Fookes, MP.
Catherine visited Mel and his family to mark the occasion and hear more about his remarkable life and service.
Abergavenny born and bred Mel, served his country from the age of just 18, having been called up on his father’s birthday and given only a week’s notice before travelling to Yorkshire to prepare for war.
He went on to serve for four years, stationed in both France and Germany, including during the D-Day landings. Before the war, he told Catherine that the furthest he had travelled from home was Barry Island.
After returning home to Abergavenny, Mel continued to be an inspiration. He has supported the Royal British Legion for many years, including laying wreaths at remembrance services, and has raised thousands of pounds for charity through his work with the Loyal Order of Moose in Abergavenny.
It is however probably for his many years of service at the town’s Borough Theatre that Mel is best known, with he and his wife Vera volunteering as stewards at the venue for almost four decades until they were both in their 90s
To mark his 101st birthday, Catherine presented Mel with a gift of chocolates signed by the Prime Minister.
Catherine Fookes MP said:“It was an honour to visit Mel and his family to celebrate his 101st birthday. Mel served his country at just 18 years old and has continued to give so much to his community ever since.
He is an incredible man with an incredible story, and it was a real privilege to sit down with him, have a cup of tea, and hear more about his life.”
Mel celebrated his birthday with his family, including his son Clive, who said they are all incredibly proud of him and his lifetime of service to both his country and community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.