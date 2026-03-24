Over the last four years, the Labour/Green coalition running the council has cut school budgets in real terms. Because over 90% of a school’s budget goes on staffing, there is little room for manoeuvre. Schools can’t opt to not heat their buildings, so staffing is the only area that can be cut. On top of poor financial management and a failure to arrest rising school budget deficits over the past four years, schools have also had to contend with the impact of decisions made by Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves. Their decision to increase national insurance contributions has cost Monmouthshire schools over £700,000 in the past year and that’s money that has had to be diverted from education.