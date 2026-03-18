“As it landed on the desert sands and rolled pitifully to my feet, I could see it was no ball. It was the severed head of Greensleeves, the leprechaun king. As I looked upon his lifeless eyes and facial features that only a mother could love, my heart sank. That little bastard and his brave band of warriors had obviously given their lives in a bid to give us the time we needed to escape the AI threat, find the pot, and restore magic to the world. Sadly, it had all been in vain. If the leprechauns couldn’t defeat the kung-fu robots, what chance did four men and a centaur have?”