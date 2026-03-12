Since my last column, Plaid Cymru has held a highly successful conference at the ICC in Newport. It was perhaps the biggest conference we have held in terms of attendance, venue size and interest from outside organisations. The conference hall and the fringe events were buzzing with a palpable excitement about the possibility of long overdue change in Welsh politics after more than a century of Labour dominance.
It was my privilege and pleasure to deliver the first speech in the conference hall over the weekend. I spoke about the need to reject the politics of hate and division and I also mentioned the proud history of Gwent in standing up for rights and justice by recalling the example set by the Chartist movement. Their example is still a shining beacon for many and it is right that we commemorate and celebrate their incredible sacrifices for ordinary, everyday people to have a voice.
One of the highlights over the two days of discussion, debate and policy announcements at conference was the unveiling of our plan for the first 100 days of a Plaid Cymru Government. We are certainly not being complacent about the favourable polling but it makes sense to have a plan in place so we can hit the ground running if we are chosen to form the next Government. Across every major policy field, there is a positive proposal in place that will take our country and our communities forward.
When it comes to supporting agriculture, we have said we will confirm a multi-year funding cycle, commission an independent review of the bureaucratic burden on family farms in Wales, begin work on a new and comprehensive National Food Strategy that will build food security and literacy as well as bring forward proposals for a new statutory duty on rural proofing, to ensure that Welsh Government programmes and funding models are fully responsive to the needs of rural communities.
I know from speaking to farmers in recent years that they feel let down by a lack of support and the implementation of certain policies they strongly feel threaten their future. If Plaid Cymru are chosen by the people to lead Wales after May’s Senedd elections, we would look to positively reset the relationship between Welsh Government and the agricultural sector.
According to all the polls, change is coming to Wales after the election on May 7. I would urge everyone to think carefully about what form that change takes and call on them to back Plaid Cymru to deliver the positivity and ambition we need.
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