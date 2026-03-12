One of the highlights over the two days of discussion, debate and policy announcements at conference was the unveiling of our plan for the first 100 days of a Plaid Cymru Government. We are certainly not being complacent about the favourable polling but it makes sense to have a plan in place so we can hit the ground running if we are chosen to form the next Government. Across every major policy field, there is a positive proposal in place that will take our country and our communities forward.