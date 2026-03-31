This will be my last column as a Senedd Member for the Monmouthshire area, and I wanted to say what an honour it’s been for me to be one of your Members for the past seven and a half years.
During that period, I have witnessed the best in human nature from so many of you: the compassion you feel in wanting to help relatives and loved ones when they are sick, the community spirit you’ve shown in supporting neighbours affected by flooding, and the fierce determination so many of you feel to get justice when you see wrongdoing.
I have appreciated the interactions so many of us have had: be it through email, in surgeries, or over social media. I realise that not all of us have agreed on all topics, but I hope you realise that I’ve always fought to do the best I could in representing you. I feel incredibly lucky that I’ve been able to represent the beautiful, vibrant and varied region of South Wales East in our nation’s parliament.
In May, I will be seeking election for the constituency of Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni, and so even if I am re-elected, I will no longer represent your area. I will miss being able to call your constituency an extension of my home, and I want to thank you for all of the support you have shown me over the years.
Being a Member of the Senedd is a tremendous privilege, and that is mainly because in this role, we are able to get to know people and to try our best to help them when things go wrong. The people of your area, and indeed the entire region, have been a source of inspiration and guidance to me, and I will always be grateful to have been your Member of the Senedd.
Diolch o waelod fy nghalon – thank you all from the bottom of my heart.
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