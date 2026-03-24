Over recent weeks, it’s been great to be out and about across the region, speaking with residents and holding surgeries to listen to your concerns firsthand. These conversations matter, and they shape the work I do every day in the Senedd.
One issue that keeps coming up time and again is the need for clarity on women’s rights.
Nearly a year has now passed since the Supreme Court made it clear that sex means biological sex. The law is clear. Yet here in Wales, we are still waiting for the Welsh Government to provide the guidance that women and organisations desperately need.
Quite frankly, it is clear to me that this Welsh Government does not care about women in Wales. Time and again, I have raised this in the Senedd, and time and again we are met with delay, confusion, and avoidance.
Because the uncomfortable truth is that this Government still cannot even tell us what a woman is.
At the same time, I hear growing concern from parents. Children as young as four are being drawn into debates they simply should not be part of. Schools should not be acting as judge and jury on complex issues of gender ideology. They should be focused on education, safeguarding, and common sense.
What is perhaps most disappointing is the silence from those in positions of influence. With our local MP sitting at the heart of government as a Parliamentary Private Secretary to Keir Starmer, people across Monmouthshire will rightly be asking why more is not being said, and why more is not being done to stand up for women and girls.
For me, this is simple. Law must trump ideology. Women’s rights must be protected. And politics must get back to common sense.
When Reform is in government, that is exactly what we will deliver.
I will continue to fight for women’s rights and stand up for the common sense views I hear from people across our community every single day.
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