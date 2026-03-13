I recently visited the excellent St David's Hospice Care facility in Newport. It left me with a deep sense of gratitude that such facilities exist, and a reminder of how much we owe our hospices.
During my visit, I learnt that Labour's rise in national insurance is costing St David's £310,000. This is a charity providing complex and end-of-life care, yet they are completely missing out on the Welsh Government's mitigation measures.
As a result, they're being forced to cut back by closing charity shops, reconsidering their sites, and this will be replicated across hospices in Wales.
I challenged the First Minister on this, and asked her to explain why hospices are being forced to pay for Labour's decisions, but unsurprisingly, she could not answer.
This underlines the problem across Wales that Labour does not know how to run our economy, or fund our services correctly. This was backed up last week by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), who released a damming report into the state of funding in Wales.
Despite the fact that Wales receives higher levels of funding per person than England, both health and educational outcomes in Wales continue to lag behind the rest of the United Kingdom.
Unlike what Plaid and Labour would have you believe, Wales is not being shortchanged. Instead, its their policy decisions that are responsible for the way in which services are being delivered.
We all know that waiting times in the Welsh NHS are higher now than their pre-pandemic levels, with the gap between the rest of the United Kingdom growing even further.
Simply put, our public services are going in the wrong direction.
Labour and Plaid are to blame for this. Under their cooperation agreement, spending was prioritised on a wide range of non-essential initiatives, instead of focussing on improving core public services.
£120 million will be spent on creating more politicians, £35 million on the 20mph default speed limit policy and over £24 million was spent on a Universal Basic Income pilot which ran over budget and was not a wide enough sample to produce any real findings.
Furthermore, £181 million has been spent on propping up Cardiff Airport with another £205 million planned.
It is clear that both parties are fiscally irresponsible and have failed to provide the adequate public services that the people of Wales deserve.
Unlike both Plaid and Labour, the Welsh Conservatives have a fully costed plan to get Wales working, and to fix our failing public services.
Only the Welsh Conservatives will put the people of Wales first.
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