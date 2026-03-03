As someone with family dotted around the globe who I don’t get to see often, social media has helped me keep in touch with them.
I’m sure many of you reading this are in a similar boat.
Social media provides us with quick access to the news, it provides us with entertainment, it can help with job opportunities and networking, and so much more.
Without question, it has its benefits.
However, for many children, social media has become a breeding ground for harm, bullying, addiction, and anxiety.
Social media exposes our children to graphic content whether that be extremist, sexual, violence, or suicide related.
It opens the doors to predators and grooming gangs, and sadly we know only too well that dangerous trends have led to the tragic deaths of young people.
That is exactly why my Welsh Conservative colleagues and I have been pushing for social media to be banned for under 16s.
We recently brought forward a debate in the Senedd on this important topic, and it was disappointing to see Labour and Plaid Cymru politicians vote against the motion.
Children are spending almost three hours online every day with over 70 per cent of them being exposed to videos of real-life violence online.
We would not allow an unregulated substance into our children’s bedrooms, yet that is exactly what we have done with social media.
We already recognise that some things are not acceptable for children to access and that’s why we have age limits on alcohol, gambling and driving.
With social media linked to self-harm, declining mental health, and exploitation, it belongs firmly on that list.
Other countries around the world have already started to wake up and act.
Australia introduced restrictions on social media for under 16s late last year and already they are seeing benefits.
Whilst the full impact won’t yet be known for a while, early indications suggest they are seeing reduced screen time, lower exposure to cyberbullying, and it has created an environment for children to thrive at school and really spend more time with their loved ones.
Spain recently announced plans for a ban to protect the country’s children from the digital Wild West. France and Denmark are also looking into a social media ban.
We need to follow suit to give our children a proper childhood – not one filled with cyberbullying, extremist content, depression, anxiety and so much more.
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