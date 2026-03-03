I recently had the pleasure of inviting Monmouthshire community hero Tracy Rowland to Westminster for a St David’s Day Reception at No.10. - celebrating everything Wales!
Tracy does incredible work for our community through Ready Steady Go, a charity that supports autistic children and their families across Monmouthshire.
Tracy founded the charity after her son was diagnosed with autism at the age of eight and began to find daily life increasingly challenging.
The charity now runs groups across the county, including in Magor & Undy and Abergavenny. Tracy was recently recognised in the New Year Honours with a British Empire Medal for services to children and young people with Autistic Spectrum Disorder.
While at the reception, I also met Louise from Wales Perfumery. Based in the Wye Valley, they create beautiful fragrances.
It is always fantastic to see Monmouthshire businesses represented on the national stage.
St David’s Day is a wonderful day to celebrate Wales and reflect on our wonderful country - so I was delighted to attend evensong at St David’s Church, Llandewi Skirrid, on St David’s Day itself.
It was a wonderful service and some quiet reflective time to think about St David’s motto – ‘Gwenewch y pethau bychain’, ‘Do the little things.’ We also spoke in Church about the importance of world peace, and given the international situation, this was very apt.
I also went to a fantastic play at the Melville Theatre in Abergavenny – ‘The People’s Fire – A Chartist Tale’ was a brilliant play by local actor and writer Rhian Hathaway. With original songs and music composed by Sian Francis, it took us through the trial of the Chartists in Monmouth and told their courageous tale.
It was made possible by funding from the Welsh Government and the St David’s Day Grant. It was a brilliant piece of theatre – a huge congratulations to all the actors and back stage hands!
Finally, on 8th March, we marked International Women’s Day - a chance to celebrate the incredible women and girls across Monmouthshire, while recognising there is still work to do.
Tackling violence against women and girls remains one of my top priorities.
That’s why I strongly support the UK Government’s commitment to halve violence against women and girls by 2029.
The new strategy includes stronger Domestic Abuse Protection Orders, specialist sexual offence teams in every police force, a ban on “nudification” apps, and better relationship education and advice for young people.
These are fantastic and long overdue steps which I very much welcome.
As your MP, I will always do everything I can to protect and improve the lives of women and girls here in Monmouthshire and across the UK.
