I have spoken to people who have lived in Abergavenny all their lives and they remark to me ‘Yes I have been up the Sugar Loaf, but only once, and that was about thirty years ago.’ It is obvious that they are not regular walkers. so to them an ascent of the Sugar Loaf is just something that only needs to be achieved once in order to boast that they have been to its summit. Having accomplished that they have been content to merely gaze upwards at the Blorenge and Skirrid Fawr which also overlook their town.