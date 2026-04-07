Multiple Reform candidates have already resigned and given a unique insight into their candidates, many of whom could be MSs in a few weeks’ time. One said, “they’re motivated by the Senedd salary, the perks, the pension, the title, and protecting their own power, money and self-interest.” He also said Reform candidates had a “lack of discipline”, suggesting the new Reform group could be a basket case in the Senedd, similar to the circus of UKIP from 2016-2021, when six of the seven MSs, which included Neil Hamilton and Nathan Gill (now in prison for taking illegal Russian bribes), ended up defecting to other parties. A candidate in Gŵyr Abertawe (Swansea and Gower) also quit saying Reform had “sunk deep into the sewer when it should have been a beacon of decency.”