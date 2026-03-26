Skenfrith Mill, stands on the bank of the River Monnow close to the south east corner of the castle. It was originally built in 1500 and then reconstructed in 1867. In 1990 it was still functioning as a flour mill, but is now sadly derelict. Grade II Listed, it has a large iron-framed undershot wheel, which was supplied with water from a weir on the River Monnow and a short leat. in the mill’s later days the waterwheel was only used to operate the hoist which carried sacks of grain up to storage silos at the top of the mill. Then a flood in 2002 badly damaged the weir and it no longer exists.