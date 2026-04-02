“She then pointed at me and hissed, ‘Mere mortal, how dare you address the Gorgon Queen so? You have no measure or purpose in the eternity that lives in my shadow. I was old when the first hill formed. And I was weary with life when the first drop of sea fell into the sands that became the ocean. My name was ancient when your kind first crawled from the water, without eyes to see, mouths to speak, arms to grasp, or wits to comprehend the possibilities the gods had granted you. You dare question me about something as insignificant as time?’