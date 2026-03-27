“’You shot me in the ass!’ He screamed as he whirled around in anger. And then calling on some learned reaction that his programmers had inputed him with, he went all Denzel Washington at the end of Training Day and started shouting, ‘You muthas! You think you can do this to me? You bitches will be doing push-ups in lockdown when I’m finished with you. I’m the man up in this piece. I’m AI. I run things here. It’s my world, you just live here. Godzilla ain’t got nothing on me!’