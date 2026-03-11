As an MP, I receive hundreds of emails every week, and my team and I help residents with a wide range of issues.
Recently, one issue affecting a handful of residents involved long delays in receiving their civil service pensions, despite them doing everything right.
My team and I have been supporting these residents, and most recently, I raised the cases of Richard, Peter and Chris directly with a Minister in Parliament, making clear that the situation they find themselves in is completely unacceptable.
Thankfully, through our actions, we have already seen some very positive outcomes in recent days, including £200,000 being transferred to one resident last week.
My team and I will continue supporting everyone who has reached out and will do everything we can to make sure people receive the payments they are owed.
While out knocking on doors in Abergavenny recently, another issue that came up was potholes and the condition of our roads. I drive on our roads every week, all across Monmouthshire, so I know how frustrating potholes can be.
They are not only a nuisance, but can also be very costly and dangerous.
That’s why it’s welcome news that Monmouthshire County Council has just approved its largest investment in highways in over a decade.
This new funding will support additional pothole-filling teams, road sweepers and gully cleaning crews across the county.
This extra investment in maintaining and improving our roads is really positive news.
Monmouthshire County Council is already working incredibly hard on this, and I will continue to work with them wherever I can to ensure potholes are filled and roads are improved as quickly as possible.
Finally, I recently had the opportunity to visit Chepstow Racecourse to meet the team and learn more about their plans as they approach their 100th anniversary. It was really interesting to hear about their ambitions for the racecourse and the important role it plays in the local economy.
I was particularly pleased to hear that the new CEO is keen to work closely with Chepstow Town Council and local businesses so that the whole town and community can benefit from the racecourse being in Chepstow.
We discussed traffic at length and park and ride options given we all know on race days traffic can be an issue.
We also spoke about my campaign to make Chepstow Train Station fully accessible.
Improving accessibility would help many more people travel to the racecourse and the town by rail, particularly on busy race days.I was pleased to hear that the racecourse team are supportive of this campaign and keen to work with us to help move it forward.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.