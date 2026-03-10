Now, unfortunately it’s residents who will pay the price, shouldering the burden of higher council tax. This 5.95 per cent rise follows two consecutive rises of 7.8 per cent last year and the year before. In total, council tax has risen by over 30 per cent in just four years. This is not sustainable. I’m proud that our Conservative team voted against these council tax rises. When we ran the council, we always kept council tax as low as possible. In our last year in office, the rise was just 2.95 per cent. We will continue to stand up for residents.