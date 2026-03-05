“He added, ‘Remember, as long as you don’t do anything foolish like try and pretend you’re in charge, then you’ll be safe. The reins are for you to hold onto, not to control the horses. They’re wearing them and the saddles as a big favour. Say something stupid like ‘giddy-up’ or ‘easy boy,’ and they’ll throw you into the middle of next week. This lot are proud and noble beasts, and you should be humbled to be in their presence, let alone on their backs you bunch of unsightly chimps.’”