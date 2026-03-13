Turnip said, “I know robots can't technically feel anger, but these machines looked pretty worked up as they punched and kicked the air and drew ever closer. As we all adopted our fighting stances and Keith pulled out his shotgun, we knew this was probably the end of the road. It looked like the bots, greed heads, and grey suits had won. We’d probably never find Potato Creek Johnny’s pot of gold and bring magic back to the world. Still, we could die a good death and maybe give the singularity something tough to chew on before it put us in the ground!”