We don’t want to go down the route of prying things out of our dogs’ mouth (unless there is an immediate emergency), so teaching them to give things up easily is extremely useful.I know from experience that when puppies are young, that they like to take things, steal things and remove things because they look interesting or smell nice! If we try and grab and take an item off them, they will hold onto it harder, and we don’t want to teach them to escalate their behaviour to a growl.