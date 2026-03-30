Research has revealed that motorists in Monmouthshire are paying more for petrol and diesel than drivers in other parts of Wales.
Data has shown the average price of fuel in Monmouthshire is higher than that in areas with a significantly higher demand, including Cardiff and Bristol.
It means people in the county can spend up to £5 more than those in neighbouring counties on a full tank of fuel.
“People in Monmouthshire shouldn’t be paying more for fuel simply because of where they live,” said Monmouthshire MP, Catherine Fookes.
Having examined the prices at fuel stations in the county, Ms Fookes’ team has found that the average price of petrol is 149.5p per litre, compared to 146.2p in Cardiff and 169.6p per litre in Bristol.
The disparity in prices for diesel is even bigger, averaging 175.4p within Monmouthshire while the average price in the Welsh capital is 168.0p per litre. Just over the border in Bristol, the average is slightly higher at 169.9p per litre.
Part of the reason for the higher prices in Monmouthshire is the lack of lower fuel prices offered by supermarkets. They are more common in larger cities like Cardiff and Bristol, while the relevant abundance of filling stations there compared to the countryside keeps prices down through competition.
“At a time when many families are already feeling the pressure with rising fuel costs, small differences at the pump can add up,” Ms Fookes continued.
“Drivers here don’t have the same level of choice as those in nearby cities, and that sees to be pushing prices up. I am raising this in Westminster to see what more can be done to support rural areas like ours.”
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