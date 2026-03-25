THE family of a local mum of five who sadly passed from cancer has organised a series of fundraising events for charity to honour her memory.
Ceri Lewis was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroendocrine Cancer in July 2025. Yet despite undergoing chemotherapy treatment and enjoying positive results, the cancer had already travelled to the brain.
Five days after finding the cancer had spread, Ceri passed away in November last year.
Ceri's five children, four siblings, parents, husband and many close friends and family are determined to ensure she has a deserving legacy.
Ceri's final wish was to raise as much awareness as possible about Neuroendocrine Cancer in the hope it would give other families more time with their loved ones.
Below are some hard facts about neuroendocrine cancer.
Ninety percent of patients are incorrectly diagnosed and treated for the wrong thing.
It takes an average of 4.5 years to get a correct diagnosis.
Patients visit their GP on average 11 times before they receive a diagnosis.
More than 50 percent are diagnosed with a late stage of the cancer.
The family has already sold hundreds of Zebra Bows for Ceri's funeral, raising a massive £ 2,920.37 for Neuroendocrine Cancer UK, and the fundraising hasn't stopped there.
On March 31, there will be a Facebook Live Cakes for Causes and on April 11, two of Ceri's sisters and friends will be taking on the 50km SheUltra Marathon in her name.
And on May 10, Ceri's sons’ rugby team, Blaenavon U13s, will be holding a charity cup match (Ceri's Cup) against local rivals Abertillery RCT U13s.
The outpour of love for Ceri has been heartwarming at such a difficult time for her family, and they are determined to keep raising awareness and educating others in her name.
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