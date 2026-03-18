LOCAL charity founder, Martha Holman and charity trustee, Lucinda Walker are taking on the ultimate walking challenge in May this year on the Jurassic coast.
The gruelling hike will happen on May 16 and 17, starting at Corfe castle and continuing along the coastal path for 100 killometres!
The events was launched at Squeezing in Abergavenny High Street earlier this month and was attended by 25 friends of the charity.
The evening was a great success and featured the beautiful singing of 14-year-old Tanaka Holman.
She was followed by a talk from long time charity supporter, Sue Weston who praised the endurance of founder, Martha Holman.
Then shop owner, Maryna gave a spine-tingling rendition of a Ukrainian folk song.
After this Dan Davies from Andysmanclub gave an interesting talk on dealing with the impact of male mental health.
Finally, Martha officially launched the walk with trustee, Lucinda Walker and the Just Giving page went live!
The walk is intended to raise money for a specific project in Zimbabwe which will introduce a safe families initiative at the charity's Chinamhora community centre.
It will be a community-led programme to help prevent domestic abuse, support survivors, inspire young people, train leaders and build a safer future for the village.
There is also a Just Giving page that you can visit by clicking here.
The charity would like to thank all those who contributed to the evening.
Special thanks go to the Angel Hotel for providing delicious food, Maryna from Squeezing for the venue, all of the speakers and singers, Catrin,Tanaka, Mia, Haf, Charlotte and Evie, and Glen Edwards for the photographs.
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