A VIBRANT calendar of events, a supportive community and independent shops all support a Gwent town’s claim to a cultural title, say locals.
The UK Government intends crowning a ‘town of culture’ for 2028 in an initiative to boost cultural activity, celebrate smaller towns and create a “lasting legacy” with a £3 million award to deliver an “ambitious” programme of cultural activity.
In Gwent, Caerphilly, Blaenavon and Abergavenny have all put their names forward for potential bids ahead of the March 31 deadline for expressions of interest. It is hoped the scheme will replicate the success of the City of Culture title most recently awarded to Bradford in 2025.
In Abergavenny, the market town sometimes referred to as the “gateway to Wales”, talks among local arts groups have already taken place and the town council is running a survey asking residents to give their views on bidding for title, which carries a £60,000 grant to put a formal application together.
Emma Bevan is the chair of the Abergavenny Arts Festival, a free one day event in June, and has been manning an exhibition inspired by British artist Kirstie Macleod’s red dress project at The Chapel, a 16th century Baptist chapel converted to a gallery and events space, to celebrate International Women’s Day in March.
The exhibition features shawls crafted by Ms Bevan including one that was a collaboration with 120 women from the community.
The town’s Borough Theatre, in the revamped Market Hall building that also houses its library, the Melville Centre which is a community theatre where a group teaching circus skills is also based, and events including the Abergavenny Food Festival, held every September and one of the biggest of its kind in the country, all support Abergavenny’s claim to being the Town of Culture, said Ms Bevan.
Rebekah Fletcher and Naomi Wilson, who both work at the Angel Bakery on Cross Street in the town centre, insist there’s “lot’s of interesting stuff going on in Abergavenny for quite a small place.”
“I grew up here, and moved back in 2018, from Bristol when I was 26 and it was quite quiet then but over the last eight years it has really picked up and there are definitely more younger people coming to the area,” said Naomi despite acknowledging it can be expensive, with homes in the town on the eastern edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park often cited as unaffordable.
Inside the Market Hall Emma Lewis has run a record stall for four days a week for the past two years at what she thinks is one of the busiest markets in Wales and said: “There is also a night market once a month with world foods and different cover bands.”
Louis Bannon, who has lived in Abergavenny since he was eight has been manning his stall at the Wednesday flea market, for 56 years said: “I left school at 14 and I’ve been here ever since.”
Asked about the potential town of culture bid he said he’d like to see more support for the market but at the opposite end of the hall Colin Wheaton had “just been reading about the bid” that morning before setting out his antiques and collectables stall and said: “It’s got to be good and positive if Abergavenny can have a bit of the limelight and attention, it will be a good thing for the town and the market.”
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