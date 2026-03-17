BRIDGES Community Centre are holding a musical fundraiser to support ‘Quest Busters’ their community project.
The fundraiser is taking place at The Melville Centre in Abergavenny on March 28, from 7pm until 9pm, with doors opening from 6.30pm.
Synergy, a local Abergavenny Choir, have offered to sing for Quest Buster’s at the event to raise funds for the project as well as Beaufort Scale and Tenovus.
Quest Buster’s is a project set up by Bridges which supports families across Monmouthshire who have a child aged between 6-17 with additional needs. They do this by providing a diverse range of events throughout the year, with an emphasis on inclusive and fun activities for the entire family.
Quest Busters are in the process of writing funding applications and fundraising to ensure they can keep the fun going into summer and beyond.
Bridges Community Centre would like to invite the community to this concert with all the proceedings going towards an inclusive summer programme.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.