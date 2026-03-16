I currently have a little vase of hyacinth and narcissi from the garden next to my computer and the scent from those is pretty scent-sational too. It never ceases to amaze me just how much ‘punch’ nature can pack into flowers. And it is a great reminder to remember how important it is to include ‘scent’ in the garden. There are lots of scented shrubs, bulbs, perennials, and even annuals to choose from and with a bit of planning you can easily get fragrant flowers throughout the year, from Daphne bholua and Mahonia japonica in the winter through to scented night stocks as summer bedding. There are the more well known scents like hyacinths, jasmine, lilac, lilies, pinks and roses but also the lesser-known scented beauties like osmanthus and heliotropes.