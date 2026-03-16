The First Minister of Wales visited Abergavenny on Monday to see the new ‘Velindre @Nevill Hall’ radiotherapy unit and met with health board officials to discuss how the investment has improved cancer care for people in the area.
Eluned Morgan MS was taken on a tour of the new facility, which was delivered with £48m of funding from the Welsh Government and welcomed its first patient in June 2025.
As well as caring for people who have breast and prostate cancer, the new unit also offers palliative cancer treatment closer to home in over 6,000 instances.
Ms Morgan told The Chronicle that she was pleased with the return on her government’s investment.
“We are very proud of the new facility here at Nevill Hall,” she said.
“It means that people in Valleys communities and in Monmouthshire are able to get support for their cancer treatment much closer to home and it is making a huge difference to people who live here.”
“This place was absolutely the right area to invest due to the population base and it has made a big difference already since opening.”
If Labour wins the next Senedd election, Ms Morgan has promised to rebuild the University Hospital of Wales, redevelop Wrexham Maelor and explore building a new hospital in West Wales.
However, when she was quizzed on whether more investment would come down the line for buildings with RAAC concrete at Nevill Hall, the First Minister instead said east Wales had already seen a high level of spending.
“We’ve built The Grange [University Hospital] as well as putting money into developing this facility here in Abergavenny,” she said.
“I recognise how important this hospital is to the community, but part of my job is to make sure the whole of Wales benefits from healthcare investment.”
“The taps have finally been turned on by the UK Government after years of starvation under the Conservatives, and I hope we will start to see a healthier Wales as a result of that assistance.”
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