Laura Anne Jones MS has called on the Labour government to “end this Net Zero insanity.”
The Refrom MS expressed her frustration at the fact that, “Residents and businesses in the county are struggling with their energy bills, yet we are sitting on massive oil and gas reserves in the North Sea.”
She said, “This Labour Government need to prioritise jobs, cut energy bills, bolster our economy and keep us safe - energy security is national security, and end this Net Zero insanity.”
The regional Senedd Member went on to criticise Starmer’s Parliamentary Private Secretary Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes, and accused her of crocodile tears, accusing her of telling residents one thing, and voting with the Government in the next breath.
She said, “Like we saw with the Monmouthshire MP voting for the punishing Inheritance changes for Farmers, voting to get rid of historic Jury Trials and to target pensioners, causing uproar in rural Monmouthshire, now we see her pretending to care about this Governments recent attacks on increasing the cost of fuel, heating oil and wood burners.
She added, “Families in Monmouthshire face rising fuel costs, and yet £55 out of every £100 spent filling up a car will now go straight to the Government in fuel duty and VAT.”
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