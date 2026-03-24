During the final First Minister’s Questions of this Senedd term, Regional MS for South Wales East Laura Anne Jones challenged the First Minister over Wales’ energy strategy, warning that current policy and an obsession with net zero is driving up bills and undermining long term energy security.
Ms Jones said, “Wales needs energy that is affordable for households, reliable for industry, and secure for the long term.”
“For too long, Welsh energy policy has been driven by ideological Net Zero targets imposed without regard to cost, reliability, rural impact, or democratic consent.”
“A Reform Welsh Government will act as an active enabler of nuclear development, not a passive bystander or a blocker. We will work constructively with Westminster and fast track infrastructure.
“We will not allow ideological opposition by Plaid to frustrate or halt nationally important nuclear developments, and we would end ridiculous Net Zero targets that are bringing our Welsh economy to its knees.”
Ms Jones added she will continue to push for a common sense energy policy that lowers bills, supports jobs and delivers long term energy security for Wales.
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