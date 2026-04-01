Boro Bites, the popular monthly series of Thursday afternoon concerts at Abergavenny Library, continues its tradition of bringing high‑quality live music to the heart of the community with a visit by acclaimed folk duo Scolds Bridle.
Previous events in the popular season have delighted audiences with everything from songs from the shows to traditional Irish music and sing‑along‑a‑sixties afternoons. Each performance includes complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all.
On Thursday, April, 16 Boro Bites is proud to present Scolds Bridle, one of the UK’s leading female folk duos. Tickets cost £9 plus a £1 booking fee and are available from the Borough Theatre box office on 01873 850805 or via the theatre’s website.
Scolds Bridle - made up of performers Sue and Liz—has been captivating audiences since the mid seventies with its distinctive harmonies, engaging humour, and a compelling blend of guitar‑accompanied and a cappella performance.
The popular Lancashire-based female folk duo formed in 1975, celebrating their 50th anniversary last year. The duo originated from the Fylde coast and quickly become a fixture in the Lancashire folk scene and is renowned for its close-harmony singing, guitar, bouzouki, and concertina accompaniment and lively performances of traditional and contemporary folk, maritime songs, and humorous pieces.
They have performed for over 35 consecutive years at the Fylde Folk Festival and appear regularly at clubs like the Dreamers Folk Club and Deal Folk Club.
Their name, taken from the historic scold’s bridle or brank once used to silence women, has become synonymous with powerful vocals and lively, entertaining stagecraft and ironically, their inter‑song storytelling has become one of the most cherished elements of their shows.
Much of their repertoire explores the lives of the wives and families of deep‑sea fishermen, particularly those from Fleetwood.
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