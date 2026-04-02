Abergavenny and Blaenavon Town Councils had already announced they would be submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI) ahead of the March 31st deadline for Grange Hill creator, Sir Phil Redmond, to pour over before deciding on a final shortlist.
Now, Crickhowell has become the third town with a circumference of less than 15 miles to throw its hat into the ring for the impressive accolade.
“We are so delighted to announce that we have put in an expression of interest to become the UK’s Town of Culture in 2028,” said a spokesperson.
“Obviously this is going to be a hugely competitive process, but we can honestly and proudly say that we could not have put a better application in. We are expecting to hear the outcome from the Department of Media, Culture and Sport this spring and we will take it from there.”
“We would especially like to thank Cllr Matt Clark who worked wonders putting everything together efficiently and effectively. A big thank you also goes to those residents and community organisations who have contributed their time to make this application the best it can possibly be.”
The town brings a wealth of culture to the table. Recently, it was named as one of the best places to live in Wales again by The Sunday Times in its annual guide and welcomes thousands of visitors for the Green Man Festival every year. The high street was also named the best in the UK in December.
Its submission provides a further testament to the sheer volume of important culture found in the local area. Judges will have one of the UK’s largest food festivals just down the road in Abergavenny, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Blaenavon to consider as well.
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