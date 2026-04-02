THE number of deliberately started grass fires across Wales rose by more than 250 per cent last year as fire services across the country tackled more than 3,370 wildfires during the course of the summer months.
In 2025, fire services across Wales attended 3,474 grass fire incidents - a 275% increase on the previous year and most concerning of all the number of deliberate grass fires rose to 2,357 - an increase of 1,694 fires (up 256 per cent).
This represents the highest number of grass fires since 2018, highlighting a worrying trend that puts people, property, wildlife, and vital community resources at risk.
At this time of year, grass and mountainsides can dry out quickly. Even a small spark -accidental or deliberate - can escalate into a fast‑moving fire capable of destroying habitats, landscapes, and homes within minutes.
Now, the Wales Wildfire Board is urging everyone to be #WildfireWise by following its simple, practical safety advice. Taking extra care can make a huge difference in helping to protect our countryside and keep our communities safe from the devastating impact of wildfires.
The board wants to work with communities to build a healthier and more resilient countryside, and to develop a more biodiverse countryside for the future and its #WildfireWise campaign aims to educate individuals on the best practices for avoiding and preventing wildfires in Wales.
By raising awareness about the potential dangers of wildfires, the campaign will encourage people to be more vigilant when out enjoying the countryside, and proactive in reporting suspicious activities that can lead to fires.
Find out more by visiting #WildfireWise where you can also access some simple safety tips and download the campaign’s safety messages for use on your own social media channels.
Remember - If are out enjoying the countryside and you come across any suspicious activity, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or ring 101. In an emergency, always call 999.
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