Usk Rugby Committee has submitted an application for a new premises licence at Usk Rugby Football Club, Red Shed Meadow, Usk.
If granted, the licence would allow regulated entertainment to take place at the club, along with the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises. The move is expected to support the club’s social events and wider community use of its facilities.
Members of the public are entitled to comment on the application. Anyone wishing to make representations must do so in writing to the Licensing Section at Monmouthshire County Council, County Hall, The Rhadyr, Usk, within 28 consecutive days of the notice published this week.
A copy of the application is available for inspection by prior arrangement at the council’s hubs or County Hall during normal office hours and can also be viewed online via the Monmouthshire County Council website.
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