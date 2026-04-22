From next month, the National Grid will be installing underground and new overhead 11kV cables. These upgrades are designed to improve reliability for homes and businesses, as well as supporting the network to keep up with electric vehicle chargers and heat pumps.
Work is going to be carried out in smaller sections, with only short areas of the town affected at any one time. However, some works are expected to take place on the road and traffic management may be needed occasionally.
A spokesperson said, “We understand this may cause some temporary inconvenience and really appreciate everyone’s patience while these important improvements are carried out.”
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