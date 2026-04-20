The cash is from the Welsh Church Fund set up with proceeds and assets following disestablishment of the Church of England in Wales in 1920, which at the end of March last year had a balance of £5.2 million.
Monmouthshire County Council became the sole trustee for the fund in Gwent, including Caerphilly, following local government reorganisation in 1996 and it distributes the annual funding in line with population figures used by the Welsh Government.
The council cabinet has approved the investment and fund strategy for 2026/27 which has recommended £220,000 be made available for grant funding. This means Monmouthshire Council will distribute £185,589 to other councils in Gwent.
Caerphilly Borough Council will have £64,667 to distribute in grants, Newport £61,391 while £34,713 will be available in Monmouthshire and £34,411 in Torfaen with Blaenau Gwent’s allocation standing at £24,819.
The value of the fund had decreased by just under £8,000 from March 2024 and as a result the total amount available for distribution as grants this year is £5,000 less than in 2025/26.
A report for Monmouthshire cabinet’s stated: “Pooled investment funds have continued to deliver stable distributions in line with the investment strategy, helping to offset fluctuations across asset classes. Forecast income for 2025/26 is approximately £220,000, broadly consistent with 2024/25, supporting a stable level of grant awards.”
A wide range community groups, including sporting clubs, are entitled to apply for grants with applications considered by the councils, in line with the charitable objectives of the fund, and they are required to publicise the fund on their websites.
Monmouthshire council is also the custodian for the Monmouthshire Farm School Endowment Trust Fund and is required to approve its investment and fund strategies annually.
In 2024/25 the trust received income of £38,157 from direct investments in funds and £512 from the Roger Edwards Educational Trust Fund. The total investment returns were more than the grants and fees allocated from the trust. The trustees have agreed to make £25,000 available for grant distribution in 2026/27.
It supports a “very wide range” of students, studying at agricultural orientated colleges in the UK. Applicants must live in the former Gwent area, excluding Newport, and preference is given to those under 25 years old.
Its investment strategy will be presented to its trustees at their meeting in July.
London-based Arlingclose Ltd holds the contract as treasury advisors to Monmouthshire County Council, the Welsh Church Act Fund and the Monmouthshire Farm School Endowment Trust with a four year contracted awarded in 2021 having been extended by two years meaning all three bodies will continue to receive ongoing advice and support on investments until at least March 31, 2027.
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