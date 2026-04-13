MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council is to begin work on clearing the proposed site for a new walking and cycling bridge over the River Usk at Llanfoist next week.
The preparatory work for the ‘active travel bridge’ will see construction company Balfour Beatty carrying out vegetation clearance and tree removal works along the north and south embankments of the river for four days during the week commencing April 20 2026.
“The works will be limited to the removal of dense shrubbery and no other vegetation will be affected,” said a spokesman for MCC.
“These activities are necessary to prepare the proposed working area, a key step before construction begins on the new walking and cycling bridge.
“We appreciate your understanding while these essential preparatory works are carried out. We apologise for any inconvenience. If you have any queries or concerns, please email [email protected] or phone 0800 121 4444,” he added.
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