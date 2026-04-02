There is hope that Abergavenny Town Hall’s famous clock tower will soon be fully operational again, as plans are revealed to make sure the bells chime for the first time in years.
The chimes will be familiar to some of the town’s residents, but it is safe to say others who live and work in Abergavenny will have never heard the 150-year-old bell ringing out across the ‘Gateway to Wales.’
Now, with the help of local resident, Rhodri McDonagh, Abergavenny Town Council is spearheading the effort to make sure the bell rings again. They are attempting to raise £150,000 for the work.
“For generations, the Town Hall Clock has been part of daily life in Abergavenny,” a spokesperson said.
“Many of us have memories connected to it - hearing the bells in the night, meeting friends beneath the tower, or spotting the green roof as you arrive in town.”
“After more than 150 years, the clock tower now needs restoration.”
As expected, there are several repairs to carry out on the mechanisms that make the bell chime on the hour. The bells and pulleys all need restorations, while the cleaning of the clock faces will also be factored in.
The clock will also be automated to bring it firmly into the 21st century. A fundraising campaign has been launched, and there will be a fundraising event at The Vaults y Fenni on Friday May 29th.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.