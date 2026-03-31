A FORMER residential property that was used as office accommodation for 20 years could be converted back to a home.
An application for change of use planning permission for the former Oak Leasing Limited office at The Lookout, Mounton Road in Chepstow has been submitted to Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department.
A 2005 decision changed its planning use category from residential to office use but agents D2H Limited, based in Leek, Staffordshire, has applied on behalf of a Mr J Barter, for permission to revert back.
It also wants permission for a two-storey extension which will create a four-bedroom property.
The property forms half of the semi-detached building, which are a pair of cottages. The adjoining cottage has been substantially extended, which the application claims setts a “clear precedent” for an extension.
The application also states though the 2005 permission allowed for the change of use the internal arrangements of the original dwelling and room layouts remained unchanged.
It is also highlighted the change of use was granted “solely for the applicant, Oak Leasing Limited” and the new application “seeks to simply change the use back to residential to prevent any harm to neighbouring residential amenity from a potential B1 (office) use now the business has ceased trading from the address.”
The applicants also state restoring the residential use in a residential area will make a positive contribution to the housing supply.
The proposal includes space for secure covered cycle storage, electric vehicle charging and there is on site parking for three vehicles.
A statement submitted with the application reads: “The location is within a walkable neighbourhood and promotes active travel with its proximity to local services and access to public transport networks. There is no impact on neighbour amenity through the previously established residential use and makes efficient use of land.”
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